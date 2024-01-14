BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.09

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $11.66. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 15,538 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 34,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $345,862.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,789,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,788,554.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 141,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,024. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $133,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

