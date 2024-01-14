Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.13.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.36% and a negative net margin of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $47,286.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 582,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 229,639 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,252,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,830,000 after buying an additional 1,794,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Bloom Energy by 24.5% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

