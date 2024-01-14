Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 318 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.90.

Shares of MS opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.12. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

