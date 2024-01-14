bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLUE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BLUE

bluebird bio Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $164.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.