Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01). Approximately 10,902,283 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 5,338,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Bluejay Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roderick McIllree bought 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($127,469.73). 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

