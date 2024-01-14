BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.80.

NYSE ALLY opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 337.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

