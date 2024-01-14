BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Affirm from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 3.73. Affirm has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $52.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Affirm by 96.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Affirm by 9.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 38.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

