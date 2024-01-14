Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stake Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Boise Cascade worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boise Cascade news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.4 %

Boise Cascade stock opened at $132.31 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $133.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.59.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

