Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Lowered to C$103.00 at Desjardins

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBD.B. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a C$39.00 target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$80.00.

BBD.B opened at C$52.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.48. The company has a market cap of C$4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.85. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$39.87 and a 52 week high of C$74.43.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total transaction of C$2,598,959.41. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total transaction of C$2,598,959.41. Also, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,290,350.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $7,471,197. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

