Boralex Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Boralex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 9th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Boralex from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.63.

Boralex Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BLX opened at C$32.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$25.40 and a 12-month high of C$43.43.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.08. Boralex had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of C$178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.10 million.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boralex

In related news, insider Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.79 per share, with a total value of C$1,418,450.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 55,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,286. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

Featured Articles

