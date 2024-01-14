Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 617,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after buying an additional 112,133 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,365,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,148,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $150.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $354.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

