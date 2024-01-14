Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Has $649,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $355.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $361.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.46.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

