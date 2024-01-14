Brady Family Wealth LLC Buys 2,006 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,867,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,732,044,000 after purchasing an additional 199,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $147.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The company has a market cap of $278.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.