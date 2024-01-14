BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LND opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.86. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $6.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the period.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

