Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BFH. TD Cowen started coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bread Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bread Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.18.

Bread Financial stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.14. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 316,448 shares in the company, valued at $10,357,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,000 shares of company stock worth $9,690,610. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bread Financial by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 903.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

