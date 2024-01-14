Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Short Interest Up 12.1% in December

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,107.68 on Friday. Broadcom has a one year low of $559.11 and a one year high of $1,151.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,021.76 and a 200-day moving average of $919.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $518.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 43.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

