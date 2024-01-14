Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) PT at $20.40

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.
ASPN stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $945.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.27.
Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.
