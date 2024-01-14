Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) PT at $20.40

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 458.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

ASPN stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $945.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.14. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

