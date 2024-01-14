Brokerages Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target at $12.40

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Azul Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $8.56 on Thursday. Azul has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.87.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azul will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 124.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Azul during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Azul during the third quarter valued at $4,999,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Azul by 3,578.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Azul during the third quarter valued at $195,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

