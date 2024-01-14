Brokerages Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) PT at $55.86

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WHD. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Cactus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cactus

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Cactus Trading Up 1.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,370,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHD opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.98. Cactus has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.