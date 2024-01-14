Brokerages Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) PT at $55.86

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.86.
Several brokerages have recently commented on WHD. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
WHD opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.98. Cactus has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33.
Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.
Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.
