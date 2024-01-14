Brokerages Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target at $79.06

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.47.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,195,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $65.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,177.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average is $68.90. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

