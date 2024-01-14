Brokerages Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Price Target at $21.75

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of CLF opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

