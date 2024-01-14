Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Price Target at $23.40

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.40.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.
Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.
CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 58.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
