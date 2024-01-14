Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) PT at GBX 2,770

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,770 ($35.31).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,364 ($30.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,901 ($24.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,582 ($32.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,565.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,230.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,246.08.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 86 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,117 ($26.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,820.62 ($2,320.74). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 491 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,928 and have sold 28,692 shares valued at $64,496,640. Corporate insiders own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

