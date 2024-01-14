Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) PT at GBX 2,770

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,770 ($35.31).
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 86 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,117 ($26.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,820.62 ($2,320.74). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 491 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,928 and have sold 28,692 shares valued at $64,496,640. Corporate insiders own 46.95% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
