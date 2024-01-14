Brokerages Set Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Target Price at $7.17

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Codexis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.89. Codexis has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 53.16% and a negative net margin of 110.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,202.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 517.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

