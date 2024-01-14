Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Price Target at $41.40

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.
Several research firms have issued reports on FLR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.
NYSE FLR opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 2.13. Fluor has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
