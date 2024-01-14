Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Price Target at $41.40

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Fluor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Fluor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 2.13. Fluor has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

