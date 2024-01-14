Brokerages Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Price Target at GBX 1,228.14

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,228.14 ($15.66).

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.02) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.57) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HSX

Insider Transactions at Hiscox

Hiscox Stock Performance

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.35) per share, with a total value of £14,909.28 ($19,004.82). Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

LON HSX opened at GBX 1,062 ($13.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 1,863.16, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 926.03 ($11.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,201 ($15.31). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,032.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,027.34.

About Hiscox

(Get Free Report

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.