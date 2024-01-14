Brokerages Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price at $86.58

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.18.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

HOLX stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. Hologic has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 45,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,426,000 after acquiring an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 133,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,038,000 after acquiring an additional 78,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 31,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

