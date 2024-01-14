Brokerages Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT at $13.00

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $44,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.06%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

