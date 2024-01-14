Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) PT at $10.94

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In related news, Director John C. Morris acquired 10,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $52,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,578.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 526.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,884,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,882 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 173.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 348.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 905,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 48.3% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 717,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $8.29 on Thursday. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $909.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.66 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

