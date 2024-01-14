Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) PT at C$11.68

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$8.40 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.70 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

LUN opened at C$10.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.13. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$7.35 and a 52 week high of C$11.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.0210526 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

