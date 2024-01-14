Brokerages Set MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) PT at $18.43

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

MLNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In related news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 11,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $247,804.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,110.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other MeridianLink news, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 16,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $310,764.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 429,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,413.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean W. Blitchok sold 11,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $247,804.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,110.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,966 shares of company stock valued at $658,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in MeridianLink by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 17.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 18.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 26.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 11.5% during the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,896,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,416,000 after acquiring an additional 298,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLNK opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. MeridianLink has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 1.05.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

