Brokerages Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Target Price at C$17.57

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.57.

NFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

NFI Group stock opened at C$13.97 on Thursday. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$7.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$952.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$937.55 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. As a group, analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.3166895 EPS for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

