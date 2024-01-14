Brokerages Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Target Price at $92.25

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.25.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,730.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average is $74.46. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $93.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.
