Brokerages Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Target Price at $74.57

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,344.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 112,600.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $838,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,958 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 158,842 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Perficient by 69.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,378,597 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $79,766,000 after purchasing an additional 563,290 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Perficient by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $148,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 12.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,771 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $67,220,000 after purchasing an additional 130,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $96.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.41.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

