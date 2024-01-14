Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT at C$90.68

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$90.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$94.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins set a C$96.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total transaction of C$3,496,050.00. In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 42,500 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.26, for a total transaction of C$3,496,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Barbara Ann Hooper sold 9,162 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.49, for a total value of C$737,449.38. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,931. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$80.49 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$75.89 and a one year high of C$94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$83.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$82.72.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of C$13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.7346369 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.86%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

