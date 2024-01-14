Brokerages Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) PT at $36.50

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Williams Companies Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

