Brokerages Set United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Price Target at $28.10

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on X. Argus downgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,458 shares of company stock worth $13,049,275. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.40%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

