Brokers Issue Forecasts for Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $6.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 9.0 %

DAL stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.