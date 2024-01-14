Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 billion.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.79.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.5 %

PPL stock opened at C$46.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.71. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$38.79 and a 52 week high of C$49.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total value of C$231,192.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.04%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

