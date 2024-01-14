Brokers Issue Forecasts for PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.16. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $11.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.74 EPS.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PHM

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $104.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.84.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.