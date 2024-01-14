Brown Advisory Inc. Buys New Shares in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 196.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,026 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Global Partners by 24.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,126,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 8,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.78 per share, with a total value of $302,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 113,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,922.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,540. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $42.62 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 70.44%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Further Reading

