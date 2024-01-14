Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

