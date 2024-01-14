Brown Advisory Inc. Has $244,000 Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Core & Main by 4,598.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 317,007 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Core & Main by 3.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 582,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,353 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Core & Main in the second quarter valued at $239,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Core & Main by 6.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CNM opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $41.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNM shares. Citigroup upgraded Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $116,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Core & Main news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $116,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,145,794 shares of company stock worth $2,352,805,920. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

