Brown Advisory Inc. Has $291,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.3 %

IR stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.84 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

