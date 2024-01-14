Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after purchasing an additional 371,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 55.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $111,690,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after purchasing an additional 120,423 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $60.89 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $68.10. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative return on equity of 72.98% and a negative net margin of 50.50%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Natera from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $37,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $37,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 676,915 shares of company stock worth $39,554,930 over the last three months. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

