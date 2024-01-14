Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Natera by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Natera by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Natera by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Natera by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 43,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $54,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,284.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $54,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,284.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,325,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 676,915 shares of company stock worth $39,554,930 over the last three months. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera Trading Down 3.4 %

NTRA stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Get Our Latest Report on NTRA

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.