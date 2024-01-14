Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 242.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 225.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,383,000 after buying an additional 844,374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,209,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,056,000 after purchasing an additional 815,042 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,202,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,812,000 after purchasing an additional 805,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 886,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,585,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,408,000 after purchasing an additional 51,854 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $42.54.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

