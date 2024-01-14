Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $274,000 in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,575,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $35.58 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $37.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64.
Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.