Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $274,000 in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,575,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $35.58 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $37.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Profile

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

