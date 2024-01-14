Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 59,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SLYG stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.