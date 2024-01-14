Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 37.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 196.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 787,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,953,000 after purchasing an additional 522,034 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 78,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $65.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $68.74.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.7203 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.